SPHL At A Glance

February 15, 2020 10:05 pm
 
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Peoria 37 27 6 0 4 58 128 86
Fayetteville 36 25 4 5 2 57 137 94
Knoxville 43 24 15 3 1 52 155 142
Huntsville 38 23 12 1 2 49 119 101
Evansville 39 21 13 2 3 47 126 128
Pensacola 36 19 8 6 3 47 98 83
Quad City 37 14 17 5 1 34 100 117
Birmingham 37 13 18 4 2 32 103 133
Macon 39 12 21 5 1 30 93 139
Roanoke 38 12 20 5 1 30 91 127

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Knoxville 5, Roanoke 2

Fayetteville 4, Quad City 2

Peoria 4, Evansville 1

Huntsville 8, Birmingham 3

Macon 3, Pensacola 2, OT

Saturday’s Games

Knoxville 4, Roanoke 3, OT

Huntsville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Macon at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Fayetteville at Quad City, 2 p.m.

Evansville at Peoria, 4:05 p.m.

Roanoke at Huntsville, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

