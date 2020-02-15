SPHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|37
|27
|6
|0
|4
|58
|128
|86
|Fayetteville
|36
|25
|4
|5
|2
|57
|137
|94
|Knoxville
|43
|24
|15
|3
|1
|52
|155
|142
|Huntsville
|39
|24
|12
|1
|2
|51
|122
|101
|Evansville
|39
|21
|13
|2
|3
|47
|126
|128
|Pensacola
|36
|19
|8
|6
|3
|47
|98
|83
|Quad City
|37
|14
|17
|5
|1
|34
|100
|117
|Birmingham
|38
|13
|19
|4
|2
|32
|103
|136
|Macon
|39
|12
|21
|5
|1
|30
|93
|139
|Roanoke
|38
|12
|20
|5
|1
|30
|91
|127
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Knoxville 5, Roanoke 2
Fayetteville 4, Quad City 2
Peoria 4, Evansville 1
Huntsville 8, Birmingham 3
Macon 3, Pensacola 2, OT
Knoxville 4, Roanoke 3, OT
Huntsville 3, Birmingham 0
Macon at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Fayetteville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
Fayetteville at Quad City, 2 p.m.
Evansville at Peoria, 4:05 p.m.
Roanoke at Huntsville, 6 p.m.
No games scheduled
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.