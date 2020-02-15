Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

SPHL At A Glance

February 15, 2020 11:01 pm
 
< a min read
      
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Peoria 37 27 6 0 4 58 128 86
Fayetteville 37 25 5 5 2 57 139 98
Knoxville 43 24 15 3 1 52 155 142
Huntsville 39 24 12 1 2 51 122 101
Pensacola 37 19 8 7 3 48 101 87
Evansville 39 21 13 2 3 47 126 128
Quad City 38 15 17 5 1 36 104 119
Birmingham 38 13 19 4 2 32 103 136
Macon 40 13 21 5 1 32 97 142
Roanoke 38 12 20 5 1 30 91 127

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Knoxville 5, Roanoke 2

Fayetteville 4, Quad City 2

Peoria 4, Evansville 1

Advertisement

Huntsville 8, Birmingham 3

        Insight by EY: Experts address how they are transforming their agencies by addressing their mission and vision in this exclusive executive briefing.

Macon 3, Pensacola 2, OT

Saturday’s Games

Knoxville 4, Roanoke 3, OT

Huntsville 3, Birmingham 0

Macon 4, Pensacola 3, OT

Quad City 4, Fayetteville 2

Sunday’s Games

Fayetteville at Quad City, 2 p.m.

        Federal employees need their information quickly and accurately. That's why we're here. Download our newly revamped mobile app for all the latest.

Evansville at Peoria, 4:05 p.m.

Roanoke at Huntsville, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|18 AUSA Breakfast Series - LTG Thomas A....
2|18 Vision Defense Strategic Planning Forum
2|18 SNG Live: IT Modernization
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

VP disembarks Air Force Two at Charleston Air Force Base

Today in History

1841: First continuous filibuster in the Senate begins