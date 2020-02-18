Listen Live Sports

SPHL At A Glance

February 18, 2020 10:03 am
 
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Peoria 38 28 6 0 4 60 130 87
Fayetteville 38 26 5 5 2 59 142 99
Knoxville 43 24 15 3 1 52 155 142
Huntsville 40 24 13 1 2 51 124 104
Pensacola 37 19 8 7 3 48 101 87
Evansville 40 21 14 2 3 47 127 130
Quad City 39 15 18 5 1 36 105 122
Birmingham 38 13 19 4 2 32 103 136
Macon 40 13 21 5 1 32 97 142
Roanoke 39 13 20 5 1 32 94 129

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Pensacola at Birmingham, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Macon at Fayetteville, 10 a.m.

Peoria at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

