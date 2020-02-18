SPHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|38
|28
|6
|0
|4
|60
|130
|87
|Fayetteville
|38
|26
|5
|5
|2
|59
|142
|99
|Knoxville
|43
|24
|15
|3
|1
|52
|155
|142
|Huntsville
|40
|24
|13
|1
|2
|51
|124
|104
|Pensacola
|38
|19
|9
|7
|3
|48
|103
|90
|Evansville
|40
|21
|14
|2
|3
|47
|127
|130
|Quad City
|39
|15
|18
|5
|1
|36
|105
|122
|Birmingham
|39
|14
|19
|4
|2
|34
|106
|138
|Macon
|40
|13
|21
|5
|1
|32
|97
|142
|Roanoke
|39
|13
|20
|5
|1
|32
|94
|129
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
No games scheduled
Birmingham 3, Pensacola 2
No games scheduled
Macon at Fayetteville, 10 a.m.
Peoria at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
