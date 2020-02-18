Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

SPHL At A Glance

February 18, 2020 11:02 pm
 
< a min read
      
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Peoria 38 28 6 0 4 60 130 87
Fayetteville 38 26 5 5 2 59 142 99
Knoxville 43 24 15 3 1 52 155 142
Huntsville 40 24 13 1 2 51 124 104
Pensacola 38 19 9 7 3 48 103 90
Evansville 40 21 14 2 3 47 127 130
Quad City 39 15 18 5 1 36 105 122
Birmingham 39 14 19 4 2 34 106 138
Macon 40 13 21 5 1 32 97 142
Roanoke 39 13 20 5 1 32 94 129

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Birmingham 3, Pensacola 2

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Advertisement
Thursday’s Games

Macon at Fayetteville, 10 a.m.

        Insight by Equinix: Learn how NGA has a better understanding of where cloud services fit in its IT modernization journey in this free webinar.

Peoria at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 Boot Camp for GSA Multiple Award...
2|20 CMMC - A Small Business Forum for...
2|20 Capture the Flag
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines go hiking through Camp Wilson

Today in History

1792: Postal Service Act establishes US Post Office Department