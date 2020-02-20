Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

SPHL At A Glance

February 20, 2020 5:22 pm
 
< a min read
      
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Fayetteville 39 27 5 5 2 61 146 102
Peoria 38 28 6 0 4 60 130 87
Knoxville 43 24 15 3 1 52 155 142
Huntsville 40 24 13 1 2 51 124 104
Pensacola 38 19 9 7 3 48 103 90
Evansville 40 21 14 2 3 47 127 130
Quad City 39 15 18 5 1 36 105 122
Birmingham 39 14 19 4 2 34 106 138
Macon 41 13 22 5 1 32 100 146
Roanoke 39 13 20 5 1 32 94 129

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Fayetteville 4, Macon 3

Peoria at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Advertisement
Friday’s Games

Peoria at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

        Insight by Equinix: Learn how NGA has a better understanding of where cloud services fit in its IT modernization journey in this free webinar.

Fayetteville at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

Pensacola at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Knoxville at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Birmingham at Macon, 7 p.m.

Peoria at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

        Do you have our mobile app yet? Download it to your device today and never miss a beat.

Pensacola at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Birmingham at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|25 How to Deal With Imposter Syndrome
2|25 Federal Law Enforcement Conference 2020
2|25 Commercial GEOINT Workshop: Opening the...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Fire Control Alignment Test conducted to ensure accuracy

Today in History

1975: Former AG, White House aides sentenced to prison for Watergate cover-up