SPHL At A Glance

February 21, 2020 9:42 pm
 
< a min read
      
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Peoria 40 29 7 0 4 62 134 94
Fayetteville 39 27 5 5 2 61 146 102
Knoxville 43 24 15 3 1 52 155 142
Huntsville 40 24 13 1 2 51 124 104
Pensacola 38 19 9 7 3 48 103 90
Evansville 40 21 14 2 3 47 127 130
Quad City 39 15 18 5 1 36 105 122
Roanoke 41 14 20 5 2 35 101 133
Birmingham 39 14 19 4 2 34 106 138
Macon 41 13 22 5 1 32 100 146

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

Fayetteville 4, Macon 3

Peoria 3, Roanoke 2, SO

Friday’s Games

Roanoke 5, Peoria 1

Fayetteville at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

Pensacola at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Knoxville at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Birmingham at Macon, 7 p.m.

Peoria at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Pensacola at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Birmingham at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.

