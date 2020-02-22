Listen Live Sports

...

SPHL At A Glance

February 22, 2020
 
< a min read
      
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Peoria 40 29 7 0 4 62 134 94
Fayetteville 40 27 5 5 3 62 146 103
Knoxville 44 25 15 3 1 54 158 144
Huntsville 41 25 13 1 2 53 127 106
Pensacola 39 19 9 8 3 49 105 93
Evansville 41 21 14 3 3 48 129 133
Quad City 39 15 18 5 1 36 105 122
Roanoke 41 14 20 5 2 35 101 133
Birmingham 39 14 19 4 2 34 106 138
Macon 42 14 22 5 1 34 101 146

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Roanoke 5, Peoria 1

Macon 1, Fayetteville 0, SO

Huntsville 3, Pensacola 2, OT

Knoxville 3, Evansville 2, OT

Saturday’s Games

Birmingham at Macon, 7 p.m.

Peoria at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Pensacola at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Birmingham at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

