SPHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|40
|29
|7
|0
|4
|62
|134
|94
|Fayetteville
|40
|27
|5
|5
|3
|62
|146
|103
|Knoxville
|44
|25
|15
|3
|1
|54
|158
|144
|Huntsville
|41
|25
|13
|1
|2
|53
|127
|106
|Pensacola
|39
|19
|9
|8
|3
|49
|105
|93
|Evansville
|41
|21
|14
|3
|3
|48
|129
|133
|Quad City
|39
|15
|18
|5
|1
|36
|105
|122
|Roanoke
|41
|14
|20
|5
|2
|35
|101
|133
|Birmingham
|39
|14
|19
|4
|2
|34
|106
|138
|Macon
|42
|14
|22
|5
|1
|34
|101
|146
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Roanoke 5, Peoria 1
Macon 1, Fayetteville 0, SO
Huntsville 3, Pensacola 2, OT
Knoxville 3, Evansville 2, OT
Birmingham at Macon, 7 p.m.
Peoria at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Fayetteville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.
Pensacola at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Birmingham at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.
No games scheduled
