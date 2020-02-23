Listen Live Sports

SPHL At A Glance

February 23, 2020
 
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Peoria 41 30 7 0 4 64 136 95
Fayetteville 41 28 5 5 3 64 149 105
Knoxville 45 25 15 4 1 55 160 147
Huntsville 42 25 14 1 2 53 131 111
Pensacola 40 20 9 8 3 51 110 97
Evansville 42 22 14 3 3 50 134 135
Birmingham 41 15 20 4 2 36 113 145
Quad City 39 15 18 5 1 36 105 122
Roanoke 42 14 21 5 2 35 102 135
Macon 43 14 23 5 1 34 103 151

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Saturday’s Games

Birmingham 5, Macon 2

Peoria 2, Roanoke 1

Fayetteville 3, Knoxville 2, OT

Pensacola 5, Huntsville 4

Sunday’s Games

Evansville 5, Birmingham 2

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Pensacola at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

