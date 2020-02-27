Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

SPHL At A Glance

February 27, 2020 10:03 am
 
< a min read
      
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Peoria 41 30 7 0 4 64 136 95
Fayetteville 41 28 5 5 3 64 149 105
Knoxville 45 25 15 4 1 55 160 147
Huntsville 42 25 14 1 2 53 131 111
Pensacola 41 20 10 8 3 51 110 99
Evansville 42 22 14 3 3 50 134 135
Birmingham 41 15 20 4 2 36 113 145
Quad City 39 15 18 5 1 36 105 122
Macon 44 15 23 5 1 36 105 151
Roanoke 42 14 21 5 2 35 102 135

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Roanoke at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.

Advertisement

Macon at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

        Insight by Atlassian: A new Federal News Network survey of federal employees showed how the deep roots of DevSecOps have anchored themselves in the soil of project and program management.

Quad City at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.

Pensacola at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Huntsville at Birmingham, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Roanoke at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Macon at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Knoxville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

        Do you have our mobile app yet? Download it to your device today and never miss a beat.

Quad City at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.

Pensacola at Peoria, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|3 2020 Human Systems Conference
3|3 Citizen Engagement Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army honors African American Sgt. Major Christian Fleetwood

Today in History

1993: ATF raids Branch Davidian compound