SPHL At A Glance

February 28, 2020
 
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Peoria 41 30 7 0 4 64 136 95
Fayetteville 41 28 5 5 3 64 149 105
Knoxville 45 25 15 4 1 55 160 147
Huntsville 42 25 14 1 2 53 131 111
Pensacola 41 20 10 8 3 51 110 99
Evansville 42 22 14 3 3 50 134 135
Birmingham 41 15 20 4 2 36 113 145
Quad City 39 15 18 5 1 36 105 122
Macon 44 15 23 5 1 36 105 151
Roanoke 42 14 21 5 2 35 102 135

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Roanoke at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.

Macon at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Quad City at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.

Pensacola at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Huntsville at Birmingham, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Roanoke at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Macon at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Knoxville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Quad City at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.

Pensacola at Peoria, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

