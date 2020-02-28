SPHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|41
|30
|7
|0
|4
|64
|136
|95
|Fayetteville
|41
|28
|5
|5
|3
|64
|149
|105
|Knoxville
|45
|25
|15
|4
|1
|55
|160
|147
|Huntsville
|42
|25
|14
|1
|2
|53
|131
|111
|Pensacola
|41
|20
|10
|8
|3
|51
|110
|99
|Evansville
|42
|22
|14
|3
|3
|50
|134
|135
|Birmingham
|41
|15
|20
|4
|2
|36
|113
|145
|Quad City
|39
|15
|18
|5
|1
|36
|105
|122
|Macon
|44
|15
|23
|5
|1
|36
|105
|151
|Roanoke
|42
|14
|21
|5
|2
|35
|102
|135
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
No games scheduled
Roanoke at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.
Macon at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.
Quad City at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.
Pensacola at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
Huntsville at Birmingham, 8:30 p.m.
Roanoke at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.
Macon at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Knoxville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Quad City at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.
Pensacola at Peoria, 9 p.m.
No games scheduled
