SPHL At A Glance

February 28, 2020 11:18 pm
 
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Fayetteville 42 28 5 5 4 65 150 107
Peoria 42 30 8 0 4 64 137 97
Knoxville 46 26 15 4 1 57 162 148
Huntsville 43 25 14 2 2 54 133 114
Pensacola 42 21 10 8 3 53 112 100
Evansville 43 23 14 3 3 52 139 138
Birmingham 42 16 20 4 2 38 116 147
Roanoke 43 15 21 5 2 37 104 136
Quad City 40 15 19 5 1 36 108 127
Macon 45 15 24 5 1 36 106 153

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Roanoke 2, Fayetteville 1, SO

Knoxville 2, Macon 1

Evansville 5, Quad City 3

Pensacola 2, Peoria 1

Birmingham 3, Huntsville 2, OT

Saturday’s Games

Roanoke at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Macon at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Knoxville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Quad City at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.

Pensacola at Peoria, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

