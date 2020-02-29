SPHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Fayetteville
|43
|29
|5
|5
|4
|67
|152
|108
|Peoria
|42
|30
|8
|0
|4
|64
|137
|97
|Knoxville
|47
|26
|16
|4
|1
|57
|162
|149
|Huntsville
|44
|26
|14
|2
|2
|56
|134
|114
|Evansville
|44
|24
|14
|3
|3
|54
|143
|141
|Pensacola
|42
|21
|10
|8
|3
|53
|112
|100
|Birmingham
|43
|16
|21
|4
|2
|38
|116
|151
|Macon
|46
|16
|24
|5
|1
|38
|110
|153
|Quad City
|41
|15
|19
|5
|2
|37
|111
|131
|Roanoke
|44
|15
|22
|5
|2
|37
|105
|138
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Roanoke 2, Fayetteville 1, SO
Knoxville 2, Macon 1
Evansville 5, Quad City 3
Pensacola 2, Peoria 1
Birmingham 3, Huntsville 2, OT
Fayetteville 2, Roanoke 1
Macon 4, Birmingham 0
Huntsville 1, Knoxville 0
Evansville 4, Quad City 3, SO
Pensacola at Peoria, 9 p.m.
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
