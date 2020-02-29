Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

SPHL At A Glance

February 29, 2020 11:57 pm
 
< a min read
      
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Fayetteville 43 29 5 5 4 67 152 108
Peoria 42 30 8 0 4 64 137 97
Knoxville 47 26 16 4 1 57 162 149
Huntsville 44 26 14 2 2 56 134 114
Evansville 44 24 14 3 3 54 143 141
Pensacola 42 21 10 8 3 53 112 100
Birmingham 43 16 21 4 2 38 116 151
Macon 46 16 24 5 1 38 110 153
Quad City 41 15 19 5 2 37 111 131
Roanoke 44 15 22 5 2 37 105 138

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Roanoke 2, Fayetteville 1, SO

Knoxville 2, Macon 1

Evansville 5, Quad City 3

Advertisement

Pensacola 2, Peoria 1

        Insight by Atlassian: A new Federal News Network survey of federal employees showed how the deep roots of DevSecOps have anchored themselves in the soil of project and program management.

Birmingham 3, Huntsville 2, OT

Saturday’s Games

Fayetteville 2, Roanoke 1

Macon 4, Birmingham 0

Huntsville 1, Knoxville 0

Evansville 4, Quad City 3, SO

Pensacola at Peoria, 9 p.m.

        Do you have our mobile app yet? Download it to your device today and never miss a beat.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|3 2020 Human Systems Conference
3|4 Splunk GovSummit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen stationed in Japan paint mural to honor fallen comrades

Today in History

1829: Andrew Jackson holds wild 'open house' for inauguration