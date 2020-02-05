Sports on TV

Listen Live Sports

...

February 5, 2020 12:36 pm
 
10 min read
      
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, February 10
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
7 p.m.

CBSSN — Colgate at Boston

ESPN — Florida State at Duke

9 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — Southern at Jackson State

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Minnesota

ESPN2 — Connecticut at South Carolina

SECN — Missouri at Louisiana State

9 p.m.

BTN — Michigan State at Northwestern

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)
9 p.m.

PAC-12N — Washington at Stanford

NBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.

NBATV — Sacramento at Milwaukee

10:30 p.m.

NBATV — Phoenix at LA Lakers

NHL HOCKEY
7:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Tampa Bay at Columbus —

Tuesday, February 11
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
6:30 p.m.

BTN — Penn State at Purdue

7 p.m.

ESPN — Kentucky at Vanderbilt

ESPN2 — North Carolina State at Syracuse

ESPNU — Mississippi State at Mississippi

SECN — Arkansas at Tennessee

7:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Rhode Island at Dayton

8 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina at Wake Forest

8:30 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Maryland

9 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

SECN — Missouri at Louisiana State

9:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Utah State at Colorado State

11 p.m.

ESPN2 — New Mexico at San Diego State

GOLF
4 a.m. (Wednesday)

GOLF — Women’s Amateur: The Asia Pacific Championship, First Round, Pattaya, Thailand

NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.

TNT — LA Clippers at Philadelphia

9:30 p.m.

TNT — Boston at Houston

NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.

NBCSN — Philadelphia at NY Islanders —

Wednesday, February 12
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
6:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Xavier at Butler

FS1 — Creighton at Seton Hall

SECN — South Carolina at Georgia

7 p.m.

BTN — Rutgers at Ohio State

ESPN2 — Alabama at Auburn

ESPNEWS — Connecticut at Southern Methodist

ESPNU — George Mason at Virginia Commonwealth

8 p.m.

ACCN — Louisville at Georgia Tech

8:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Providence at St. John’s

FS1 — Marquette at Villanova

SECN — Florida at Texas A&M

9 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Northwestern

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

5 p.m.

ACCN — TBA

GOLF
4 a.m.

GOLF — Women’s Amateur: The Asia Pacific Championship, First Round, Pattaya, Thailand

9 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa Australian Open, First Round, Seaton, Australia

4 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — Women’s Amateur: The Asia Pacific Championship, Second Round, Pattaya, Thailand

NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Milwaukee at Indiana

10 p.m.

ESPN — LA Lakers at Denver

NHL HOCKEY
7:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Montreal at Boston

10 p.m.

NBCSN — Calgary at Los Angeles —

Thursday, February 13
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S)
3:30 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — Melbourne vs. Western

AUTO RACING
5:30 p.m.

FS2 — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: Practice, Daytona Beach, Fla.

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: Final Practice, Daytona Beach, Fla.

7 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: Practice, Daytona Beach, Fla.

BIATHLON
1 p.m.

NBCSN — IBU: World Championships (taped)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
1 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

5 p.m.

CBSSN — Bryant at Sacred Heart

7 p.m.

CBSSN — College of Charleston at Hofstra

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — Winthrop at Gardner-Webb

8 p.m.

BTN — Iowa at Indiana

9 p.m.

CBSSN — Marshall at Texas (San Antonio)

ESPN — Colorado at Oregon

ESPN2 — Washington at Southern California

ESPNU — TBA

PAC-12N — Utah at Oregon State

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — Arizona at California

11 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

PAC-12N — Washington State at UCLA

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.

ACCN — Duke at Pittsburgh

BTN — Iowa at Maryland

7 p.m.

SECN — Auburn at South Carolina

8 p.m.

ACCN — Louisville at North Carolina State

9 p.m.

SECN — Vanderbilt at Texas A&M

COLLEGE SOFTBALL
4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Washington at Alabama

GOLF
4 a.m.

GOLF — Women’s Amateur: The Asia Pacific Championship, Second Round, Pattaya, Thailand

12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational, First Round, Los Angeles

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational, First Round, Los Angeles

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational, First Round, Los Angeles

9 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa Australian Open, Second Round, Seaton, Australia

4 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — Women’s Amateur: The Asia Pacific Championship, Third Round, Pattaya, Thailand

NBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.

TNT — LA Clippers at Boston

NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.

NBCSN — Philadelphia at Florida —

Friday, February 14
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S)
3:30 a.m.

FS2 — Melbourne vs. Western

11 p.m.

FS2 — Greater Western Sydney vs. North Melbourne

1 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — Richmond vs. Gold Coast

3 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — Fremantle vs. West Coast

AUTO RACING
2 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice, Daytona Beach, Fla.

3 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: Qualifying, Daytona Beach, Fla.

4:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Final Practice, Daytona Beach, Fla.

5 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: Practice, Daytona Beach, Fla.

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The NextEra Energy 250, Daytona Beach, Fla.

BIATHLON
2 a.m. (Saturday)

NBCSN — IBU: World Championship

BOBSLEDDING/SKELETON
6 p.m.

NBCSN — IBSF: World Cup (taped)

BOXING
10 p.m.

SHO — ShoBox: The New Generation

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
6:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Buffalo at Toledo

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Davidson at St. Bonaventure

ESPNU — Akron at Central Michigan

ESPNEWS — Yale at Princeton

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Illinois (Chicago) at Wright State

ESPNU — Rider at Siena

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.

FS2 — St. John’s at Creighton

11 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon at UCLA

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.

SECN — Arkansas at Alabama

8:30 p.m.

SECN — Florida at Auburn

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)
6 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Michigan State

7 p.m.

NBCSN — Minnesota at Notre Dame

8:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Denver at North Dakota

COLLEGE SOFTBALL
10 a.m.

ESPNU — Elite Invitational: South Carolina vs. Virginia Tech, Clearwater, Fla.

12 p.m.

SECN — Elite Invitational: Kansas vs. Georgia, Clearwater, Fla.

1 p.m.

ESPNU — Washington at Florida State

4 p.m.

ESPNU — UCLA at Alabama

COLLEGE WRESTLING
7 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia Tech at North Carolina State

9 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Nebraska

CURLING (WOMEN’S)
11 p.m.

NBCSN — U.S. vs. Italy (taped)

FIGURE SKATING
GOLF
4 a.m.

GOLF — Women’s Amateur: The Asia Pacific Championship, Third Round, Pattaya, Thailand

12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Chubb Classic, First Round, Lely Resort, Fla.

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational, Second Round, Los Angeles

9 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa Australian Open, Third Round, Seaton, Australia

4 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — Women’s Amateur: The Asia Pacific Championship, Final Round, Pattaya, Thailand

NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.

ESPN — All-Star Celebrity Game: From Chicago

9 p.m.

TNT — Rising Stars Challenge: Team World vs. Team U.S., Chicago

SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:20 p.m.

FS2 — Frankfurt at Borussia Dortmund

3 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Leicester City at Wolverhampton

TRACK AND FIELD
9:30 p.m.

NBCSN — U.S. Indoor Championships —

Saturday, February 15
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S)
3 a.m.

FS2 — Fremantle vs. West Coast

AUTO RACING
11:30 a.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Daytona Beach, Fla.

12:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: Final Practice, Daytona Beach, Fla.

2:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Racing Experience 300, Daytona Beach, Fla.

3:30 p.m.

FS2 — FIA Formula E Championship: Qualifying, Mexico City

4:30 p.m.

FS2 — FIA Formula E Championship: Mexico City E-Prix, Mexico City

7 p.m.

NBCSN — Monster Energy AMA Supercross: Round 7, Tampa, Fla.

BIATHLON
2 a.m.

NBCSN — IBU: World Championship

1 a.m. (Sunday)

NBCSN — IBU: From Antholz-Anterselva, Italy (taped)

BOBSLEDDING/SKELETON
12 a.m. (Sunday)

NBCSN — IBSF: From Sigulda, Latvia (taped)

BOWLING
5:30 p.m.

FS1 — PBA: The Players Championship, Columbus, Ohio

BOXING
8 p.m.

FOX — PBC Main Card: Caleb Plant vs. Vincent Feigenbutz (Men’s Super Middleweight), Nashville, Tenn.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
12 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Penn State

CBSSN — St. Joseph’s at Rhode Island

FOX — Purdue at Ohio State

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

12:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Dayton at Massachusetts

1 p.m.

CBS — Texas Tech at Oklahoma State

SECN — Mississippi State at Arkansas

2 p.m.

CBSSN — Bradley at Southern Illinois (Carbondale)

ESPN — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

ESPNU — Old Dominion at North Texas

2:15 p.m.

BTN — Wisconsin at Nebraska

2:30 p.m.

FOX — Georgetown at Butler

NBCSN — La Salle at St. Louis

3:30 p.m.

SECN — Georgia at Texas A&M

4 p.m.

ACCN — TBA

CBSSN — Virginia Commonwealth at Richmond

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

4:30 p.m.

BTN — Illinois at Rutgers

NBCSN — George Washington at George Mason

6 p.m.

ACCN — TBA

CBSSN — Nevada (Las Vegas) at New Mexico

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — Auburn at Missouri

ESPNU — Houston at Southern Methodist

SECN — Tennessee at South Carolina

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — DePaul at Creighton

8 p.m.

ACCN — TBA

CBSSN — Seton Hall at Providence

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — Northern Iowa at Loyola Chicago

ESPNU — TBA

PAC-12N — Washington State at Southern California

SECN — Vanderbilt at Florida

10 p.m.

CBSSN — Brigham Young at San Diego

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

FS1 — Colorado at Oregon State

10:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Arizona at Stanford

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)
3 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon State at Utah

5 p.m.

PAC-12N — UCLA at Arizona State

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
12 p.m.

ACCN — TBA

2 p.m.

ACCN — TBA

COLLEGE WRESTLING
7:30 p.m.

BTN — Ohio State at Penn State

9:30 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Iowa

GOLF
4 a.m.

GOLF — Women’s Amateur: The Asia Pacific Championship, Final Round, Pattaya, Thailand

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational, Third Round, Los Angeles

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational, Third Round, Los Angeles

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Chubb Classic, Second Round, Lely Resort, Fla.

9 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa Australian Open, Final Round, Seaton, Australia

LUGE
11 p.m.

NBCSN — FIL: World Luge Championship (taped)

NBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.

TNT — All-Star Saturday Night: From Chicago

NHL HOCKEY
1 p.m.

NHLN — Detroit at Boston

4 p.m.

NHLN — Philadelphia at Tampa Bay

8 p.m.

NBC — Stadium Series: Los Angeles vs. Colorado, Colorado Springs, Colo.

RUGBY
10 a.m.

ESPNEWS — Pro14: Edinburgh vs. Scarlets

SKIING
10 p.m.

NBCSN — FIS Alpine World Cup: Women’s Giant Slalom (taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:25 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Burnley at Southampton

9:20 a.m.

FS2 — Bundesliga: Werder Bremen at RB Leipzig

12:20 p.m.

FS2 — Bundesliga: Borussia Mönchengladbach at Fortuna Düsseldorf

12:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Liverpool at Norwich City

8 p.m.

FS2 — Liga MX: Juárez at Monterrey

TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.

NBC — U.S. Championships

XFL FOOTBALL
5 p.m.

FOX — Tampa Bay at Seattle —

Sunday, February 16
AUTO RACING
2:30 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR Monster Energy Cup: The Daytona 500, Daytona Beach, Fla.

BIATHLON
12:30 a.m. (Monday)

NBCSN — IBU: World Cup (taped)

BOBSLEDDING/SKELETON
1:30 a.m. (Monday)

NBCSN — IBSF: From Sigulda, Latvia (taped)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
1 p.m.

CBS — Indiana at Michigan

ESPN — Villanova at Temple

FS1 — Iowa at Minnesota

12 p.m.

CBSSN — Cincinnati at East Carolina

2 p.m.

CBSSN — Tulane at Wichita State

NBCSN — Duquesne at Fordham

3 p.m.

ESPN — Memphis at Connecticut

4 p.m.

CBSSN — San Diego State at Boise State

6 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina State at Boston College

9 p.m.

FS1 — Utah at Oregon

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Rutgers

1 p.m.

ACCN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

SECN – Alabama at Georgia

3 p.m.

ACCN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

FS1 — Kansas State at Oklahoma

SECN — Arkansas at Mississippi

5 p.m.

SECN — Louisiana State at Auburn

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.

PAC-12N — California at Stanford

7:30 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Minnesota

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

8 p.m.

PAC-12N — Southern California at UCLA

COLLEGE WRESTLING
2 p.m.

BTN — Purdue at Illinois

4 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Wisconsin

GOLF
1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational, Final Round, Los Angeles

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational, Final Round, Los Angeles

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Chubb Classic, Final Round, Lely Resort, Fla.

LUGE
10:30 p.m.

NBCSN — FIL: World Championship (taped)

NBA BASKETBALL
8:20 p.m.

TNT — NBA All-Star Game: Team Giannis vs. Team LeBron, Chicago

NHL HOCKEY
12:30 p.m.

NBC — Detroit at Pittsburgh

3:30 p.m.

NBC — Boston at NY Rangers

6 p.m.

NBCSN — St. Louis at Nashville

RODEO
12 p.m.

CBS — PBR (taped)

RUGBY
4 p.m.

NBCSN — Premiership: Northampton vs. Bristol (taped)

6 p.m.

CBSSN — MLR: Atlanta at New Orleans

SKIING
9:30 p.m.

NBCSN — FIS Alpine World Cup: From Maribor, Slovenia (taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S)
8:55 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Tottenham at Aston Villa

9:20 p.m.

FS2 — Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at Köln

11:30 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Newcastle United at Arsenal

11:50 a.m.

FS2 — Bundesliga: Schalke at FSV Mainz

7:30 p.m.

FS2 — Liga MX: Tigres UANL at Santos Laguna

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

XFL FOOTBALL
6 p.m.

FS1 — St. Louis at Houston —

