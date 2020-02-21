Spring Training Glance

All Times Eastern
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|Texas
|1
|0
|1.000
|Detroit
|0
|0
|.000
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|New York
|0
|0
|.000
|Oakland
|0
|0
|.000
|Tampa Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|Toronto
|0
|0
|.000
|Cleveland
|0
|0
|.000
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|Boston
|0
|0
|.000
|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|.000
|Baltimore
|0
|0
|.000
|Kansas City
|0
|1
|0.000
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|St. Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|.000
|Philadelphia
|0
|0
|.000
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|New York
|0
|0
|.000
|Atlanta
|0
|0
|.000
|Milwaukee
|0
|0
|.000
|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|.000
|Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
___
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
Boston 3, Northeastern 0
Detroit 5, Southeastern 4
Texas 5, Kansas City 4
Minnesota vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 6:05 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Tampa Bay vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Toronto vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (ss) vs. St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore vs. Atlanta at North Port, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Minnesota vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Philadelphia vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Miami vs. N.Y. Mets (ss) at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Milwaukee vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Oakland vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (ss) vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Cincinnati vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Seattle vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.
Kansas City vs. L.A. Angels (ss) at Tempe, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.
Arizona vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.
Washington vs. Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla., 6:05 p.m.
