Spring Training Glance

February 21, 2020 5:58 pm
 
1 min read
      

All Times Eastern

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct.
Texas 1 0 1.000
Detroit 0 0 .000
Houston 0 0 .000
Minnesota 0 0 .000
New York 0 0 .000
Oakland 0 0 .000
Tampa Bay 0 0 .000
Toronto 0 0 .000
Cleveland 0 0 .000
Seattle 0 0 .000
Chicago 0 0 .000
Boston 0 0 .000
Los Angeles 0 0 .000
Baltimore 0 0 .000
Kansas City 0 1 0.000

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct.
San Diego 0 0 .000
Arizona 0 0 .000
San Francisco 0 0 .000
St. Louis 0 0 .000
Washington 0 0 .000
Pittsburgh 0 0 .000
Philadelphia 0 0 .000
Cincinnati 0 0 .000
New York 0 0 .000
Atlanta 0 0 .000
Milwaukee 0 0 .000
Los Angeles 0 0 .000
Colorado 0 0 .000
Chicago 0 0 .000
Miami 0 0 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Boston 3, Northeastern 0

Detroit 5, Southeastern 4

Texas 5, Kansas City 4

Minnesota vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 6:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Toronto vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (ss) vs. St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore vs. Atlanta at North Port, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Miami vs. N.Y. Mets (ss) at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Oakland vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (ss) vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Seattle vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Kansas City vs. L.A. Angels (ss) at Tempe, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Arizona vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Washington vs. Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla., 6:05 p.m.

