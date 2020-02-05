St. Bonaventure 72, George Washington 47

GEORGE WASHINGTON (10-13)

Battle 4-9 2-2 13, Paar 2-2 0-0 4, Harris 0-1 0-0 0, Jack 2-6 0-0 6, Nelson 8-13 2-3 19, Walker 1-4 0-2 2, Offurum 1-8 0-0 3, Stallings 0-0 0-0 0, Mitola 0-0 0-0 0, Toro 0-0 0-0 0, Sasser 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-43 4-7 47.

ST. BONAVENTURE (15-8)

Winston 5-8 0-0 11, Osunniyi 8-11 0-2 16, English 7-14 4-6 21, Lofton 2-9 1-2 5, Welch 4-9 2-2 11, Planutis 1-2 1-2 3, Vasquez 2-4 1-1 5, Ikpeze 0-1 0-0 0, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Okoli 0-0 0-0 0, Carpenter 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-59 9-15 72.

Halftime_St. Bonaventure 39-27. 3-Point Goals_George Washington 7-20 (Battle 3-7, Jack 2-5, Nelson 1-3, Offurum 1-4, Walker 0-1), St. Bonaventure 5-16 (English 3-4, Winston 1-3, Welch 1-5, Lofton 0-2, Vasquez 0-2). Rebounds_George Washington 19 (Nelson 6), St. Bonaventure 32 (Osunniyi 7). Assists_George Washington 9 (Nelson 4), St. Bonaventure 17 (Lofton 5). Total Fouls_George Washington 14, St. Bonaventure 13.

