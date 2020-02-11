St. Bonaventure 74, Saint Joseph’s 56

ST. BONAVENTURE (17-8)

Winston 8-14 0-0 20, Osunniyi 6-6 0-0 12, English 2-8 0-0 4, Lofton 7-13 2-3 20, Welch 3-9 0-0 9, Vasquez 3-6 0-0 8, Planutis 0-5 1-2 1, Ikpeze 0-0 0-0 0, Carpenter 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-61 3-5 74.

SAINT JOSEPH’S (4-20)

Edwards 0-4 0-0 0, Brown 3-11 0-0 6, Daly 6-17 6-7 21, Freeman 2-6 0-0 4, Moore 4-8 0-0 8, Ashley 0-1 0-0 0, Douglas 4-7 0-0 10, Smith 2-4 0-0 4, Longpre 1-2 0-1 3. Totals 22-60 6-8 56.

Halftime_Saint Joseph’s 34-31. 3-Point Goals_St. Bonaventure 13-31 (Winston 4-7, Lofton 4-8, Welch 3-8, Vasquez 2-4, English 0-2, Planutis 0-2), Saint Joseph’s 6-28 (Daly 3-8, Douglas 2-4, Longpre 1-1, Ashley 0-1, Moore 0-1, Edwards 0-3, Freeman 0-3, Brown 0-7). Rebounds_St. Bonaventure 37 (Osunniyi 9), Saint Joseph’s 28 (Freeman 7). Assists_St. Bonaventure 20 (Welch 7), Saint Joseph’s 10 (Daly 4). Total Fouls_St. Bonaventure 12, Saint Joseph’s 6.

