Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

St. Bonaventure 74, Saint Joseph’s 56

February 11, 2020 8:53 pm
 
< a min read
      

ST. BONAVENTURE (17-8)

Winston 8-14 0-0 20, Osunniyi 6-6 0-0 12, English 2-8 0-0 4, Lofton 7-13 2-3 20, Welch 3-9 0-0 9, Vasquez 3-6 0-0 8, Planutis 0-5 1-2 1, Ikpeze 0-0 0-0 0, Carpenter 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-61 3-5 74.

SAINT JOSEPH’S (4-20)

Edwards 0-4 0-0 0, Brown 3-11 0-0 6, Daly 6-17 6-7 21, Freeman 2-6 0-0 4, Moore 4-8 0-0 8, Ashley 0-1 0-0 0, Douglas 4-7 0-0 10, Smith 2-4 0-0 4, Longpre 1-2 0-1 3. Totals 22-60 6-8 56.

Halftime_Saint Joseph’s 34-31. 3-Point Goals_St. Bonaventure 13-31 (Winston 4-7, Lofton 4-8, Welch 3-8, Vasquez 2-4, English 0-2, Planutis 0-2), Saint Joseph’s 6-28 (Daly 3-8, Douglas 2-4, Longpre 1-1, Ashley 0-1, Moore 0-1, Edwards 0-3, Freeman 0-3, Brown 0-7). Rebounds_St. Bonaventure 37 (Osunniyi 9), Saint Joseph’s 28 (Freeman 7). Assists_St. Bonaventure 20 (Welch 7), Saint Joseph’s 10 (Daly 4). Total Fouls_St. Bonaventure 12, Saint Joseph’s 6.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|11 Nuclear Deterrence Summit
2|12 Automated ISR and Battle Management...
2|13 AFCEA DC February Luncheon
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US Army's new Enhanced Night Vision Goggles

Today in History

1973: Release of POWs in Hanoi begins