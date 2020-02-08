St. Bonaventure 83, Duquesne 80

ST. BONAVENTURE (16-8)

Winston 4-9 0-0 9, Osunniyi 5-7 2-2 12, English 4-12 5-5 15, Lofton 7-11 2-4 21, Welch 5-11 3-5 14, Planutis 1-4 0-0 3, Ikpeze 2-4 0-0 4, Vasquez 2-3 1-1 5. Totals 30-61 13-17 83.

DUQUESNE (17-6)

Weathers 0-6 7-8 7, M.Hughes 2-4 3-4 7, Austin 2-4 2-2 7, Carry 6-12 2-3 17, Norman 0-3 2-2 2, Dunn-Martin 8-17 2-2 25, Steele 6-8 0-1 15, Buckley 0-1 0-0 0, Rotroff 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-55 18-22 80.

Halftime_St. Bonaventure 43-38. 3-Point Goals_St. Bonaventure 10-21 (Lofton 5-6, English 2-4, Planutis 1-3, Winston 1-3, Welch 1-5), Duquesne 14-34 (Dunn-Martin 7-15, Steele 3-4, Carry 3-8, Austin 1-2, Buckley 0-1, Weathers 0-1, Norman 0-3). Fouled Out_M.Hughes. Rebounds_St. Bonaventure 38 (Osunniyi, Welch 9), Duquesne 21 (M.Hughes 6). Assists_St. Bonaventure 18 (Lofton 7), Duquesne 14 (Carry 8). Total Fouls_St. Bonaventure 19, Duquesne 14. A_3,058 (3,056).

