Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

St. Bonaventure 83, Duquesne 80

February 8, 2020 5:14 pm
 
< a min read
      

ST. BONAVENTURE (16-8)

Winston 4-9 0-0 9, Osunniyi 5-7 2-2 12, English 4-12 5-5 15, Lofton 7-11 2-4 21, Welch 5-11 3-5 14, Planutis 1-4 0-0 3, Ikpeze 2-4 0-0 4, Vasquez 2-3 1-1 5. Totals 30-61 13-17 83.

DUQUESNE (17-6)

Weathers 0-6 7-8 7, M.Hughes 2-4 3-4 7, Austin 2-4 2-2 7, Carry 6-12 2-3 17, Norman 0-3 2-2 2, Dunn-Martin 8-17 2-2 25, Steele 6-8 0-1 15, Buckley 0-1 0-0 0, Rotroff 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-55 18-22 80.

Halftime_St. Bonaventure 43-38. 3-Point Goals_St. Bonaventure 10-21 (Lofton 5-6, English 2-4, Planutis 1-3, Winston 1-3, Welch 1-5), Duquesne 14-34 (Dunn-Martin 7-15, Steele 3-4, Carry 3-8, Austin 1-2, Buckley 0-1, Weathers 0-1, Norman 0-3). Fouled Out_M.Hughes. Rebounds_St. Bonaventure 38 (Osunniyi, Welch 9), Duquesne 21 (M.Hughes 6). Assists_St. Bonaventure 18 (Lofton 7), Duquesne 14 (Carry 8). Total Fouls_St. Bonaventure 19, Duquesne 14. A_3,058 (3,056).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|7 Certified Government Meeting...
2|10 National Health Policy Conference 2020
2|10 Federal Contractors - Post Holiday And...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen endure hours of grueling training

Today in History

1962: US-Soviet spy swap in Berlin