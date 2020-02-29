St. Francis Brooklyn 85, CCSU 79

ST. FRANCIS BROOKLYN (13-17)

Celen 5-7 0-0 10, Evans 1-4 0-0 3, Hawkins 8-20 19-20 38, Higgins 6-12 1-1 13, McLean 1-11 2-4 4, Rohlehr 4-5 1-2 9, Cosic 1-2 0-0 3, Krtinic 0-1 2-2 2, Nurse 1-1 1-1 3, Moreno 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-63 26-30 85.

CCSU (4-27)

Marshall 0-0 0-0 0, Krishnan 4-9 0-0 10, Rowe 6-15 0-0 15, Coleman 11-17 6-7 28, Outlaw 1-8 6-6 8, Wallace 0-4 5-6 5, Tennyson 2-3 2-2 7, Ayangma 2-2 0-0 4, Wilson 1-1 0-0 2, Newkirk 0-1 0-0 0, Baker 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 27-64 19-21 79.

Halftime_St. Francis Brooklyn 42-32. 3-Point Goals_St. Francis Brooklyn 5-15 (Hawkins 3-7, Cosic 1-1, Evans 1-3, Higgins 0-1, Krtinic 0-1, McLean 0-2), CCSU 6-17 (Rowe 3-6, Krishnan 2-5, Tennyson 1-2, Baker 0-1, Coleman 0-1, Newkirk 0-1, Wallace 0-1). Fouled Out_Krishnan, Tennyson. Rebounds_St. Francis Brooklyn 36 (McLean 12), CCSU 33 (Coleman 10). Assists_St. Francis Brooklyn 10 (McLean 4), CCSU 9 (Coleman 3). Total Fouls_St. Francis Brooklyn 22, CCSU 26. A_1,372 (2,654).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.