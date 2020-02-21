Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

St. Francis looks to extend streak vs LIU Brooklyn

February 21, 2020 5:30 pm
 
1 min read
      

Long Island-Brooklyn (12-15, 7-7) vs. St. Francis (Pa.) (18-8, 11-4)

DeGol Arena, Loretto, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Francis (Pa.) looks for its seventh straight conference win against Long Island-Brooklyn. St. Francis (Pa.)’s last NEC loss came against the St. Francis (NY) Terriers 86-79 on Jan. 25. Long Island-Brooklyn fell 87-77 to St. Francis (NY) in its last outing.

SAVVY SENIORS: St. Francis (Pa.) has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Keith Braxton, Isaiah Blackmon, Myles Thompson and Tyler Stewart have combined to account for 68 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 68 percent of all Red Flash points over the last five games.CLUTCH CLARK: Raiquan Clark has connected on 33.8 percent of the 68 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 20 over his last five games. He’s also converted 67 percent of his free throws this season.

Advertisement

WINLESS WHEN: Long Island-Brooklyn is 0-8 when scoring fewer than 66 points and 12-7 when scoring at least 66.

        Insight by Mapbox: Federal practitioners delve into issues surrounding geospatial information and its use in applications in this exclusive executive briefing.

STREAK SCORING: St. Francis (Pa.) has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 84.7 points while giving up 70.7.

DID YOU KNOW: Long Island-Brooklyn managed to score exactly 200 points across three matchups against St. Francis (Pa.) last season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Federal employees need their information quickly and accurately. That's why we're here. Download our newly revamped mobile app for all the latest.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|25 How to Deal With Imposter Syndrome
2|25 Federal Law Enforcement Conference 2020
2|25 Commercial GEOINT Workshop: Opening the...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Dr. Olivia J. Hooker was a USCG pioneer for women and minorities

Today in History

1942: Voice of America sends its first broadcast