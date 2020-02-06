St. Francis (Pa.) 70, Sacred Heart 68

ST. FRANCIS (PA.) (15-8)

Flagg 3-7 1-1 7, Thompson 3-10 2-2 9, Blackmon 5-16 1-2 14, Braxton 10-17 1-1 23, Dixon-Conover 3-4 3-3 9, Kuzavas 3-5 0-0 6, Stewart 0-5 2-2 2, Gaskins 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 27-66 10-11 70.

SACRED HEART (14-10)

Spellman 4-5 0-1 8, Clarke 3-12 1-2 9, LaRose 5-8 0-0 14, Thomas 1-5 0-0 3, Anosike 5-10 1-2 12, Ozier 4-9 5-7 16, Pfaffenberger 3-6 0-0 6, Watson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-55 7-12 68.

Halftime_Sacred Heart 32-31. 3-Point Goals_St. Francis (Pa.) 6-17 (Blackmon 3-8, Braxton 2-4, Thompson 1-4, Dixon-Conover 0-1), Sacred Heart 11-25 (LaRose 4-6, Ozier 3-6, Clarke 2-7, Anosike 1-1, Thomas 1-5). Fouled Out_Spellman. Rebounds_St. Francis (Pa.) 35 (Thompson 9), Sacred Heart 32 (Anosike 11). Assists_St. Francis (Pa.) 13 (Braxton, Dixon-Conover 3), Sacred Heart 16 (Anosike 6). Total Fouls_St. Francis (Pa.) 17, Sacred Heart 15. A_401 (2,062).

