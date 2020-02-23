St. Francis (Pa.) 74, LIU 71

LIU (13-16)

Flowers 3-10 1-2 8, Ndim 0-0 0-0 0, Batts 3-7 4-4 11, Jackson 2-10 2-2 8, Clark 10-20 5-5 26, Ballantyne 3-5 2-2 8, Cotton 1-5 1-1 3, Bradley 2-7 2-3 6, Cisse 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 24-64 18-21 71.

ST. FRANCIS (PA.) (19-8)

Kuzavas 2-2 1-1 5, Blackmon 8-13 2-3 21, Braxton 5-16 3-4 14, Gaskins 5-8 2-3 15, Meredith 0-1 0-0 0, Thompson 5-11 0-0 11, Flagg 2-5 0-0 4, Dixon-Conover 1-2 0-0 2, Stewart 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 29-60 8-11 74.

Halftime_St. Francis (Pa.) 36-32. 3-Point Goals_LIU 5-24 (Jackson 2-4, Batts 1-3, Clark 1-3, Flowers 1-6, Bradley 0-4, Cotton 0-4), St. Francis (Pa.) 8-22 (Gaskins 3-3, Blackmon 3-6, Thompson 1-3, Braxton 1-7, Dixon-Conover 0-1, Meredith 0-1, Stewart 0-1). Rebounds_LIU 30 (Clark 9), St. Francis (Pa.) 33 (Braxton 10). Assists_LIU 7 (Cotton 3), St. Francis (Pa.) 7 (Gaskins 2). Total Fouls_LIU 16, St. Francis (Pa.) 20. A_1,628 (3,500).

