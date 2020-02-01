St. Francis (Pa.) 84, Bryant 64

BRYANT (10-12)

Grant 4-12 0-0 10, Ndugba 2-6 0-0 4, Pride 4-10 0-0 9, Elisias 3-3 6-6 12, Harding 4-5 1-2 9, Lin 0-4 0-0 0, Green 4-11 3-4 11, Stokes 1-4 0-0 3, Cardenas 2-6 2-3 6, Dedushaj 0-0 0-0 0, Kiggins 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-62 12-15 64.

ST. FRANCIS (PA.) (14-8)

Blackmon 5-12 9-10 21, Braxton 9-12 2-2 22, Dixon-Conover 3-8 4-4 11, Thompson 7-12 1-2 16, Flagg 3-9 4-4 10, Kuzavas 0-1 0-2 0, Stewart 0-2 0-0 0, Labriolo 1-2 2-2 4, Burch 0-0 0-0 0, Henry 0-0 0-0 0, Seidel 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-58 22-26 84.

Halftime_St. Francis (Pa.) 40-31. 3-Point Goals_Bryant 4-28 (Grant 2-10, Stokes 1-3, Pride 1-5, Kiggins 0-1, Ndugba 0-1, Lin 0-2, Cardenas 0-3, Green 0-3), St. Francis (Pa.) 6-19 (Braxton 2-2, Blackmon 2-6, Dixon-Conover 1-4, Thompson 1-4, Labriolo 0-1, Stewart 0-2). Rebounds_Bryant 29 (Harding 7), St. Francis (Pa.) 32 (Thompson 6). Assists_Bryant 12 (Ndugba 4), St. Francis (Pa.) 9 (Dixon-Conover 3). Total Fouls_Bryant 18, St. Francis (Pa.) 13. A_1,101 (3,500).

