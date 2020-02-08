St. Francis (Pa.) 85, Wagner 68

ST. FRANCIS (PA.) (16-8)

Flagg 5-11 0-1 10, Thompson 5-11 4-4 14, Blackmon 8-15 2-2 22, Braxton 6-8 8-8 22, Dixon-Conover 0-2 3-4 3, Gaskins 4-4 2-2 10, Stewart 1-2 0-0 2, Kuzavas 0-0 0-0 0, Labriolo 0-0 0-0 0, Ikediashi 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 30-54 19-21 85.

WAGNER (5-17)

Jordan-Thomas 3-3 0-0 6, Szpir 2-2 0-0 4, Cobb 2-11 0-0 4, Freeman 1-5 8-8 11, Martinez 2-7 1-2 5, Ford 8-11 5-6 21, Nesby 3-14 0-0 8, Morales 4-8 0-0 9. Totals 25-61 14-16 68.

Halftime_St. Francis (Pa.) 48-29. 3-Point Goals_St. Francis (Pa.) 6-12 (Blackmon 4-7, Braxton 2-3, Dixon-Conover 0-1, Thompson 0-1), Wagner 4-29 (Nesby 2-11, Morales 1-4, Freeman 1-5, Martinez 0-2, Cobb 0-7). Rebounds_St. Francis (Pa.) 27 (Thompson 10), Wagner 27 (Szpir 5). Assists_St. Francis (Pa.) 18 (Flagg 5), Wagner 17 (Freeman 6). Total Fouls_St. Francis (Pa.) 16, Wagner 19. A_1,531 (2,100).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.