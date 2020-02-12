Listen Live Sports

St. John’s 80, Providence 69

February 12, 2020 11:09 pm
 
PROVIDENCE (13-12)

Watson 2-4 0-0 4, Diallo 8-15 3-8 19, Duke 2-7 7-10 12, Reeves 4-9 2-2 12, White 2-9 0-0 5, Pipkins 2-8 1-2 7, Young 2-3 2-5 6, Gantt 1-1 2-2 4, Holt 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-56 17-29 69.

ST. JOHN’S (14-11)

Roberts 1-4 0-0 2, Dunn 4-7 5-6 13, Williams 2-7 5-8 9, Champagnie 5-9 2-3 14, Figueroa 6-14 3-6 19, Rutherford 3-5 0-0 6, Earlington 4-10 2-2 12, Caraher 2-3 0-0 5, Sears 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 27-59 17-27 80.

Halftime_St. John’s 33-25. 3-Point Goals_Providence 6-22 (Reeves 2-5, Pipkins 2-7, Duke 1-4, White 1-6), St. John’s 9-21 (Figueroa 4-9, Earlington 2-3, Champagnie 2-4, Caraher 1-2, Williams 0-1, Dunn 0-2). Fouled Out_Earlington. Rebounds_Providence 38 (Diallo 17), St. John’s 32 (Williams, Champagnie 7). Assists_Providence 13 (Diallo, White 4), St. John’s 17 (Dunn 4). Total Fouls_Providence 21, St. John’s 23. A_4,083 (5,602).

