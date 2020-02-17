St. Louis looks to extend streak vs UMass

Saint Louis (18-7, 7-5) vs. UMass (10-15, 4-8)

William D. Mullins Center, Amherst, Massachusetts; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over UMass. Saint Louis has won by an average of 8 points in its last five wins over the Minutemen. UMass’ last win in the series came on Jan. 31, 2015, a 60-56 win.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: UMass’ Tre Mitchell has averaged 16.6 points and 6.3 rebounds while Carl Pierre has put up 13 points. For the Billikens, Jordan Goodwin has averaged 15.4 points, 10.3 rebounds and two steals while Hasahn French has put up 12.2 points, 10.8 rebounds and 2.6 blocks.GIFTED GOODWIN: Goodwin has connected on 27.4 percent of the 62 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 3 for 11 over his last three games. He’s also made 53.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

Advertisement

WINLESS WHEN: UMass is 0-7 this year when it scores 61 points or fewer and 10-8 when it scores at least 62.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Billikens have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Minutemen. UMass has 37 assists on 82 field goals (45.1 percent) across its past three outings while Saint Louis has assists on 40 of 79 field goals (50.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Saint Louis has attempted more free throws per game than any other A10 team. The Billikens have averaged 23.6 free throws per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.