St. Louis looks to sweep St. Joe’s

Saint Joseph’s (5-22, 1-13) vs. Saint Louis (19-8, 8-6)

Chaifetz Arena, St. Louis; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis goes for the season sweep over Saint Joseph’s after winning the previous matchup in Philadelphia. The teams last met on Feb. 1, when the Billikens forced 16 Saint Joseph’s turnovers and turned the ball over just seven times en route to a five-point victory.

FABULOUS FRESHMEN: Neither team has been afraid to put the ball in the hands of their freshmen. Jordan Goodwin, Hasahn French and Yuri Collins have combined to account for 46 percent of all Saint Louis scoring this season and 49 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Saint Joseph’s, Ryan Daly, Cameron Brown and Rahmir Moore have combined to score 51 percent of the team’s points this season.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Goodwin has been directly responsible for 42 percent of all Saint Louis field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has 38 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Saint Joseph’s is 0-19 when scoring fewer than 71 points and 5-3 when scoring at least 71.

PERFECT WHEN: Saint Louis is a perfect 11-0 when it holds an opponent to 63 points or fewer. The Billikens are 8-8 when opponents score more than 63 points.

DID YOU KNOW: Saint Louis gets to the line more often than any other A10 team. The Billikens have averaged 23.2 free throws per game this season.

