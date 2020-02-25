Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

St. Louis looks to sweep St. Joe’s

February 25, 2020 6:45 am
 
1 min read
      

Saint Joseph’s (5-22, 1-13) vs. Saint Louis (19-8, 8-6)

Chaifetz Arena, St. Louis; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis goes for the season sweep over Saint Joseph’s after winning the previous matchup in Philadelphia. The teams last met on Feb. 1, when the Billikens forced 16 Saint Joseph’s turnovers and turned the ball over just seven times en route to a five-point victory.

FABULOUS FRESHMEN: Neither team has been afraid to put the ball in the hands of their freshmen. Jordan Goodwin, Hasahn French and Yuri Collins have combined to account for 46 percent of all Saint Louis scoring this season and 49 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Saint Joseph’s, Ryan Daly, Cameron Brown and Rahmir Moore have combined to score 51 percent of the team’s points this season.

Advertisement

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Goodwin has been directly responsible for 42 percent of all Saint Louis field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has 38 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

        Insight by Atlassian: A new Federal News Network survey of federal employees showed how the deep roots of DevSecOps have anchored themselves in the soil of project and program management.

WINLESS WHEN: Saint Joseph’s is 0-19 when scoring fewer than 71 points and 5-3 when scoring at least 71.

PERFECT WHEN: Saint Louis is a perfect 11-0 when it holds an opponent to 63 points or fewer. The Billikens are 8-8 when opponents score more than 63 points.

DID YOU KNOW: Saint Louis gets to the line more often than any other A10 team. The Billikens have averaged 23.2 free throws per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

        Do you have our mobile app yet? Download it to your device today and never miss a beat.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|3 2020 Human Systems Conference
3|3 Citizen Engagement Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army honors African American Sgt. Major Christian Fleetwood

Today in History

1993: ATF raids Branch Davidian compound