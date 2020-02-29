St. Peter’s 69, Canisius 68

ST. PETER’S (16-12)

F.Drame 1-3 3-5 5, Majak 1-1 0-0 2, Banks 1-4 2-2 4, Estrada 2-8 5-6 9, Taylor 8-11 4-4 22, Ndefo 6-10 2-2 14, Lee 1-3 0-0 2, Jones 1-5 0-0 3, Edert 0-1 4-4 4, Watson 0-2 0-0 0, H.Drame 0-0 2-2 2, Woods 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 22-49 22-25 69.

CANISIUS (10-19)

Brown 6-10 1-2 13, Fritz 1-4 0-0 2, Harried 2-5 4-4 8, Henderson 4-8 1-1 10, Johnson 0-5 4-4 4, Brandon 8-18 2-3 21, White 1-4 6-11 8, Hitchon 0-3 2-2 2. Totals 22-57 20-27 68.

Halftime_Canisius 34-31. 3-Point Goals_St. Peter’s 3-8 (Taylor 2-2, Jones 1-4, Edert 0-1, Estrada 0-1), Canisius 4-21 (Brandon 3-9, Henderson 1-3, Brown 0-1, Fritz 0-1, Hitchon 0-1, White 0-1, Harried 0-2, Johnson 0-3). Rebounds_St. Peter’s 31 (Taylor 11), Canisius 25 (Brown, Johnson, White 5). Assists_St. Peter’s 10 (Lee 3), Canisius 15 (Johnson 5). Total Fouls_St. Peter’s 24, Canisius 21. A_1,204 (2,176).

