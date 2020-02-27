Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Stanford 70, Utah 62

February 27, 2020 12:03 am
 
< a min read
      

UTAH (15-13)

Allen 8-14 1-2 17, Battin 1-2 0-0 2, Carlson 5-10 1-1 12, Gach 6-11 3-3 15, R.Jones 0-3 2-2 2, Brenchley 5-7 0-0 13, Jantunen 0-1 1-2 1, Plummer 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 25-51 8-10 62.

STANFORD (19-9)

S.Jones 2-6 0-0 6, da Silva 8-14 3-4 20, Davis 0-4 0-1 0, Terry 8-14 4-4 27, Wills 1-5 0-0 2, Delaire 5-6 0-0 11, White 1-6 0-0 2, Kisunas 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 26-57 7-9 70.

Halftime_Stanford 34-22. 3-Point Goals_Utah 4-20 (Brenchley 3-4, Carlson 1-5, Battin 0-1, Allen 0-2, Gach 0-2, R.Jones 0-3, Plummer 0-3), Stanford 11-25 (Terry 7-11, S.Jones 2-6, Delaire 1-1, da Silva 1-1, Davis 0-2, White 0-4). Fouled Out_Allen. Rebounds_Utah 28 (Allen 7), Stanford 24 (da Silva 7). Assists_Utah 11 (Allen 4), Stanford 15 (S.Jones, Davis 4). Total Fouls_Utah 15, Stanford 14.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|3 2020 Human Systems Conference
3|3 Citizen Engagement Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army honors African American Sgt. Major Christian Fleetwood

Today in History

1993: ATF raids Branch Davidian compound