Stanford 70, Utah 62

UTAH (15-13)

Allen 8-14 1-2 17, Battin 1-2 0-0 2, Carlson 5-10 1-1 12, Gach 6-11 3-3 15, R.Jones 0-3 2-2 2, Brenchley 5-7 0-0 13, Jantunen 0-1 1-2 1, Plummer 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 25-51 8-10 62.

STANFORD (19-9)

S.Jones 2-6 0-0 6, da Silva 8-14 3-4 20, Davis 0-4 0-1 0, Terry 8-14 4-4 27, Wills 1-5 0-0 2, Delaire 5-6 0-0 11, White 1-6 0-0 2, Kisunas 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 26-57 7-9 70.

Halftime_Stanford 34-22. 3-Point Goals_Utah 4-20 (Brenchley 3-4, Carlson 1-5, Battin 0-1, Allen 0-2, Gach 0-2, R.Jones 0-3, Plummer 0-3), Stanford 11-25 (Terry 7-11, S.Jones 2-6, Delaire 1-1, da Silva 1-1, Davis 0-2, White 0-4). Fouled Out_Allen. Rebounds_Utah 28 (Allen 7), Stanford 24 (da Silva 7). Assists_Utah 11 (Allen 4), Stanford 15 (S.Jones, Davis 4). Total Fouls_Utah 15, Stanford 14.

