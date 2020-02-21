Listen Live Sports

Stanford 72, Washington 64

February 21, 2020 12:04 am
 
STANFORD (17-9)

Jones 4-8 0-0 12, da Silva 6-11 4-4 16, Davis 3-7 2-4 9, Terry 5-8 2-2 14, Wills 2-8 2-4 6, Delaire 3-8 2-2 8, Kisunas 2-3 1-3 5, White 1-2 0-0 2, Keefe 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-55 13-19 72.

WASHINGTON (12-15)

Carter 4-10 1-4 10, Stewart 4-10 6-6 14, Timmins 2-5 0-0 4, Bey 4-11 1-1 9, Tsohonis 4-9 3-3 11, Battle 2-9 5-7 10, McDaniels 2-7 0-0 6, Penn-Johnson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-62 16-21 64.

Halftime_Washington 37-35. 3-Point Goals_Stanford 7-18 (Jones 4-8, Terry 2-3, Davis 1-4, Delaire 0-1, da Silva 0-2), Washington 4-24 (McDaniels 2-4, Carter 1-2, Battle 1-8, Timmins 0-1, Stewart 0-2, Tsohonis 0-2, Bey 0-4). Fouled Out_Tsohonis, McDaniels. Rebounds_Stanford 32 (da Silva 9), Washington 36 (Carter 9). Assists_Stanford 11 (Terry 4), Washington 10 (Stewart 3). Total Fouls_Stanford 16, Washington 17.

