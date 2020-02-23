Stanford 75, Washington St. 57

STANFORD (18-9)

Jones 3-4 0-0 9, da Silva 6-10 5-8 19, Davis 6-12 3-4 17, Terry 3-7 4-5 12, Wills 2-3 2-2 6, White 2-3 0-0 6, Delaire 2-4 2-2 6, Keefe 0-0 0-0 0, Kisunas 0-0 0-0 0, Beskind 0-0 0-0 0, Fitzmorris 0-0 0-0 0, Herenton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-43 16-21 75.

WASHINGTON ST. (14-14)

Elleby 7-19 4-4 22, Pollard 1-4 2-2 4, Cannon 1-1 2-4 5, Robinson 5-16 2-2 14, Williams 1-8 0-0 2, Miller 3-5 2-4 8, Kunc 1-3 0-0 2, Rodman 0-2 0-0 0, Rapp 0-1 0-0 0, Henson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-60 12-16 57.

Halftime_Stanford 36-29. 3-Point Goals_Stanford 11-23 (Jones 3-3, White 2-3, da Silva 2-4, Terry 2-5, Davis 2-7, Wills 0-1), Washington St. 7-30 (Elleby 4-9, Robinson 2-10, Cannon 1-1, Henson 0-1, Miller 0-2, Rodman 0-2, Williams 0-2, Pollard 0-3). Fouled Out_Miller. Rebounds_Stanford 28 (da Silva 10), Washington St. 30 (Elleby 10). Assists_Stanford 13 (Terry 5), Washington St. 10 (Robinson 5). Total Fouls_Stanford 16, Washington St. 18.

