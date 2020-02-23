Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Stanford 75, Washington St. 57

February 23, 2020 10:03 pm
 
< a min read
      

STANFORD (18-9)

Jones 3-4 0-0 9, da Silva 6-10 5-8 19, Davis 6-12 3-4 17, Terry 3-7 4-5 12, Wills 2-3 2-2 6, White 2-3 0-0 6, Delaire 2-4 2-2 6, Keefe 0-0 0-0 0, Kisunas 0-0 0-0 0, Beskind 0-0 0-0 0, Fitzmorris 0-0 0-0 0, Herenton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-43 16-21 75.

WASHINGTON ST. (14-14)

Elleby 7-19 4-4 22, Pollard 1-4 2-2 4, Cannon 1-1 2-4 5, Robinson 5-16 2-2 14, Williams 1-8 0-0 2, Miller 3-5 2-4 8, Kunc 1-3 0-0 2, Rodman 0-2 0-0 0, Rapp 0-1 0-0 0, Henson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-60 12-16 57.

Halftime_Stanford 36-29. 3-Point Goals_Stanford 11-23 (Jones 3-3, White 2-3, da Silva 2-4, Terry 2-5, Davis 2-7, Wills 0-1), Washington St. 7-30 (Elleby 4-9, Robinson 2-10, Cannon 1-1, Henson 0-1, Miller 0-2, Rodman 0-2, Williams 0-2, Pollard 0-3). Fouled Out_Miller. Rebounds_Stanford 28 (da Silva 10), Washington St. 30 (Elleby 10). Assists_Stanford 13 (Terry 5), Washington St. 10 (Robinson 5). Total Fouls_Stanford 16, Washington St. 18.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|26 Biometrics for Government & Law...
3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|3 2020 Human Systems Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Technician learns gender of his child aboard USS Eisenhower

Today in History

1993: ATF raids Branch Davidian compound