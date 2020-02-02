Listen Live Sports

Stansberry, Raimo help Hawaii rally, beat CSU Northridge

February 2, 2020 3:15 am
 
HONOLULU (AP) —

Eddie Stansberry hit five 3-pointers and finished with 22 points, Zigmars Raimo scored 20 points on 9-of-11 shooting, and Hawaii rallied from a double-digit deficit to beat Cal State Northridge 80-75 on Saturday night.

Freshman Justin Webster added a season-high 17 points and Drew Buggs had eights points and 10 assists — his third consecutive game with at least 10 assists — for Hawaii (14-6, 5-1 Big West Conference).

Lamine Diane hit a short jumper to give CSUN a 17-point lead with 11 minutes to play but Stansberry and Webster each hit a 3-pointer before Dawson Carper made back-to-back layups to cap an 11-0 run about two minutes later. Raimo made back-to-back baskets to give the Rainbow Warriors a 76-75 lead – their first since the game’s opening minutes – with 40 seconds left and spark an 8-0 closing run.

Diane had 23 points and 11 rebounds, and Elijah Harkless scored 16 points, for CSUN (9-15, 4-4 Big West Conference).

Hawaii outscored the Matadors 48-34 in the second half. The Rainbow Warriors had 15 of their 21 assists, and just one of their six turnovers, after halftime.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

