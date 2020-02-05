Stephen F. Austin 70, Nicholls 64

NICHOLLS (14-9)

Alatishe 3-9 5-10 11, Harvey 4-8 1-3 11, K.Johnson 5-7 2-2 13, Jones 5-12 3-3 13, McClanahan 2-10 1-1 5, Moore 1-2 0-2 2, McGhee 2-4 0-0 5, Lyons 2-2 0-0 4, Buford 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-55 12-21 64.

STEPHEN F. AUSTIN (20-3)

Bain 7-13 1-2 17, Kensmil 2-4 4-5 8, Comeaux 1-3 8-8 10, Ware 4-7 0-0 10, Harris 3-6 3-4 10, C.Johnson 1-8 4-4 6, Kachelries 0-2 0-0 0, Daniels 2-3 0-1 4, Solomon 1-1 2-2 4, Walker 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 21-47 23-28 70.

Halftime_Stephen F. Austin 32-22. 3-Point Goals_Nicholls 4-17 (Harvey 2-4, K.Johnson 1-2, McGhee 1-2, Buford 0-1, Jones 0-2, McClanahan 0-6), Stephen F. Austin 5-11 (Ware 2-2, Bain 2-4, Harris 1-3, Kachelries 0-2). Fouled Out_Harvey, K.Johnson, McClanahan. Rebounds_Nicholls 23 (Alatishe 10), Stephen F. Austin 33 (Bain 9). Assists_Nicholls 11 (K.Johnson, McClanahan 4), Stephen F. Austin 13 (Bain, Kensmil 3). Total Fouls_Nicholls 24, Stephen F. Austin 21. A_2,943 (7,203).

