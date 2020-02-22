Stephen F. Austin 80, Incarnate Word 56

STEPHEN F. AUSTIN (24-3)

Bain 3-7 2-2 8, Kensmil 6-11 3-4 15, Comeaux 1-4 0-0 2, Ware 3-7 2-2 8, Harris 2-8 4-4 8, Daniels 1-3 0-2 2, Kachelries 4-5 4-4 13, Walker 1-3 0-0 2, Johnson 7-8 0-1 16, Solomon 0-0 0-2 0, Zivney 2-4 0-0 6. Totals 30-60 15-21 80.

INCARNATE WORD (9-18)

Larsson 2-2 0-0 4, Miszkiewicz 4-7 3-5 11, Balentine 3-5 1-2 7, Lutz 1-8 4-4 7, Willis 4-14 1-3 12, Swaby 1-3 0-0 2, Murray 5-9 2-2 13, Van Vlerah 0-1 0-0 0, Davis 0-0 0-0 0, Sato 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-49 11-16 56.

Halftime_Stephen F. Austin 42-30. 3-Point Goals_Stephen F. Austin 5-17 (Johnson 2-3, Zivney 2-3, Kachelries 1-2, Bain 0-1, Kensmil 0-1, Comeaux 0-2, Walker 0-2, Harris 0-3), Incarnate Word 5-18 (Willis 3-9, Murray 1-2, Lutz 1-5, Miszkiewicz 0-1, Swaby 0-1). Fouled Out_Johnson, Miszkiewicz. Rebounds_Stephen F. Austin 39 (Harris 7), Incarnate Word 22 (Miszkiewicz 6). Assists_Stephen F. Austin 12 (Bain 5), Incarnate Word 13 (Balentine, Lutz 4). Total Fouls_Stephen F. Austin 19, Incarnate Word 22. A_691 (2,000).

