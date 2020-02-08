Listen Live Sports

Stephen F. Austin 81, New Orleans 74

February 8, 2020 8:04 pm
 
NEW ORLEANS (7-16)

Key 3-7 3-4 9, Myers 4-5 0-1 8, Carson 1-5 4-4 7, Green 4-6 5-5 13, B.Robinson 7-16 8-9 26, Gates 0-2 3-4 3, Berzat 2-3 0-0 5, R.Brown 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 22-47 23-27 74.

STEPHEN F. AUSTIN (21-3)

Bain 3-8 3-3 10, Kensmil 3-6 4-5 10, Comeaux 5-8 2-6 13, Ware 5-8 2-2 13, Harris 7-13 4-6 23, Johnson 2-4 2-2 6, Daniels 0-0 0-0 0, Solomon 0-1 0-2 0, Kachelries 1-2 2-2 4, Walker 0-0 0-0 0, Hart 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 27-54 19-28 81.

Halftime_Stephen F. Austin 46-27. 3-Point Goals_New Orleans 7-15 (B.Robinson 4-10, Berzat 1-1, R.Brown 1-2, Carson 1-2), Stephen F. Austin 8-17 (Harris 5-8, Ware 1-2, Comeaux 1-3, Bain 1-4). Fouled Out_Carson. Rebounds_New Orleans 23 (Myers 9), Stephen F. Austin 29 (Kensmil 7). Assists_New Orleans 11 (Gates 4), Stephen F. Austin 18 (Bain 7). Total Fouls_New Orleans 22, Stephen F. Austin 20. A_5,337 (7,203).

