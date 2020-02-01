Listen Live Sports

Stephen F. Austin 81, Sam Houston St. 76

February 1, 2020 8:58 pm
 
STEPHEN F. AUSTIN (19-3)

Ware 4-9 1-2 11, Harris 4-14 6-7 16, Bain 5-8 6-6 16, Kensmil 6-8 5-6 17, Daniels 3-4 2-4 9, Comeaux 0-2 5-6 5, Ca.Johnson 2-3 1-2 5, Kachelries 1-1 0-0 2, Walker 0-0 0-0 0, Hart 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-49 26-33 81.

SAM HOUSTON ST. (15-7)

Bowie 3-8 4-4 11, Mitchell 7-9 0-0 15, Smith 4-8 1-1 11, Nutall 5-12 0-0 11, Swoope 3-9 2-2 11, Jones 1-1 2-2 4, Lampley 3-6 0-0 8, Cy.Johnson 0-2 0-0 0, Furlong 1-3 0-0 2, Bryant 1-2 0-0 3, Tikhonenko 0-0 0-0 0, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-60 9-9 76.

Halftime_36-36. 3-Point Goals_Stephen F. Austin 5-13 (Ware 2-4, Harris 2-7, Daniels 1-1, Comeaux 0-1), Sam Houston St. 11-26 (Swoope 3-6, Smith 2-2, Lampley 2-4, Bryant 1-1, Mitchell 1-1, Bowie 1-4, Nutall 1-6, Furlong 0-1, Cy.Johnson 0-1). Fouled Out_Smith. Rebounds_Stephen F. Austin 30 (Ware, Bain, Kensmil 6), Sam Houston St. 25 (Bowie, Smith, Nutall 4). Assists_Stephen F. Austin 15 (Bain 4), Sam Houston St. 18 (Swoope 6). Total Fouls_Stephen F. Austin 12, Sam Houston St. 23. A_2,889 (6,110).

