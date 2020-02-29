Listen Live Sports

Stephen F. Austin 95, Lamar 76

February 29, 2020 9:23 pm
 
LAMAR (16-14)

Sullivan 5-13 2-3 12, Muoka 1-3 0-0 2, Buster 6-16 2-3 16, Holmes 4-8 6-6 14, Atwood 7-13 1-2 17, Kopp 5-10 0-0 13, Jefferson 0-0 2-2 2, Sohail 0-1 0-0 0, Nickerson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-64 13-16 76.

STEPHEN F. AUSTIN (26-3)

Bain 4-8 1-1 10, Kensmil 5-8 1-4 11, Comeaux 5-8 1-1 12, Ware 5-11 1-1 12, Ke.Harris 7-13 4-4 20, Johnson 5-9 6-6 17, Daniels 4-6 1-3 9, Solomon 0-2 0-0 0, Kachelries 2-2 0-0 4, Hart 0-2 0-0 0, Walker 0-1 0-0 0, Zivney 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 37-70 15-20 95.

Halftime_Stephen F. Austin 42-38. 3-Point Goals_Lamar 7-21 (Kopp 3-7, Atwood 2-3, Buster 2-9, Holmes 0-1, Sohail 0-1), Stephen F. Austin 6-18 (Ke.Harris 2-6, Bain 1-2, Comeaux 1-3, Johnson 1-3, Ware 1-3, Walker 0-1). Fouled Out_Sullivan. Rebounds_Lamar 26 (Atwood 12), Stephen F. Austin 39 (Kensmil 9). Assists_Lamar 9 (Kopp 3), Stephen F. Austin 19 (Bain, Ke.Harris 5). Total Fouls_Lamar 17, Stephen F. Austin 14. A_4,184 (7,203).

