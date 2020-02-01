Listen Live Sports

Stetson 55, Lipscomb 53

February 1, 2020 7:02 pm
 
STETSON (12-12)

Perry 6-11 3-5 18, C.Jones 5-9 0-0 10, Panzo 4-8 1-1 10, Diawara 2-5 2-4 6, Rawley 5-6 0-0 11, Aninye 0-6 0-0 0, Kabimba 0-2 0-0 0, Crutchfield 0-1 0-0 0, Ivery 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-48 6-10 55.

LIPSCOMB (8-14)

Buckland 1-5 0-0 3, Asadullah 6-13 3-5 15, Fleming 3-9 2-2 10, G.Jones 2-6 5-5 10, Miller 2-5 0-0 5, Hazen 2-2 0-0 4, Johnson 0-3 0-0 0, Cary 2-4 0-0 6, Hobbs 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-47 10-12 53.

Halftime_Stetson 26-25. 3-Point Goals_Stetson 5-15 (Perry 3-6, Rawley 1-1, Panzo 1-3, Crutchfield 0-1, C.Jones 0-1, Kabimba 0-1, Aninye 0-2), Lipscomb 7-23 (Cary 2-3, Fleming 2-6, Buckland 1-4, Miller 1-4, G.Jones 1-5, Johnson 0-1). Rebounds_Stetson 21 (Diawara 5), Lipscomb 32 (Asadullah 14). Assists_Stetson 6 (C.Jones, Ivery 2), Lipscomb 9 (Buckland 4). Total Fouls_Stetson 11, Lipscomb 13. A_1,845 (5,028).

