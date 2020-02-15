Stetson 59, Kennesaw St. 42

KENNESAW ST. (1-24)

Romich 1-3 0-0 2, Hooker 6-15 3-6 16, Kuerban 2-6 2-2 7, Lockley 1-5 0-1 2, Washington 2-10 0-0 5, Obineke 4-8 0-2 10, Spencer 0-1 0-0 0, Agostini 0-0 0-0 0, J.Lewis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-48 5-11 42.

STETSON (15-12)

Kabimba 3-7 5-7 11, Diawara 5-8 0-3 10, Aninye 2-3 1-2 6, Jones 5-10 1-1 11, Perry 3-7 3-8 9, Rawley 5-6 0-0 11, Panzo 0-2 1-2 1. Totals 23-43 11-23 59.

Halftime_Stetson 32-18. 3-Point Goals_Kennesaw St. 5-21 (Obineke 2-4, Hooker 1-5, Kuerban 1-5, Washington 1-7), Stetson 2-10 (Aninye 1-1, Rawley 1-1, Diawara 0-1, Kabimba 0-1, Jones 0-2, Panzo 0-2, Perry 0-2). Fouled Out_Diawara. Rebounds_Kennesaw St. 26 (Lockley 7), Stetson 33 (Perry 7). Assists_Kennesaw St. 8 (Hooker 4), Stetson 7 (Aninye, Jones, Rawley 2). Total Fouls_Kennesaw St. 19, Stetson 13.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.