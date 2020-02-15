Listen Live Sports

Stevens, Martin lift Colorado St. past Wyoming 77-70

February 15, 2020 6:35 pm
 
LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Isaiah Stevens had 14 points to lead five Colorado State players in double figures as the Rams beat Wyoming 77-70 on Saturday. Kris Martin added 13 points for the Rams. Kendle Moore chipped in 12, Nico Carvacho scored 11 and David Roddy had 10. Carvacho also had 17 rebounds.

Hunter Maldonado had 17 points for the Cowboys (6-20, 1-13 Mountain West Conference). Jake Hendricks added 14 points. Kwane Marble II had 12 points and six rebounds.

The Rams improve to 2-0 against the Cowboys on the season. Colorado State defeated Wyoming 72-61 on Jan. 4. Colorado State (18-9, 9-5) plays UNLV on the road on Tuesday. Wyoming plays Utah State on the road on Wednesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

