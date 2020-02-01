Listen Live Sports

Stevens scores 21 pts, leads Colorado State past UNLV, 95-77

February 1, 2020 8:04 pm
 
FORT COLLINS, Colo (AP) — Isaiah Stevens had 21 points as Colorado State defeated UNLV 95-77 on Saturday.

The win moved Colorado State into sole possession of second place in the Mountain West Conference behind unbeaten San Diego State. UNLV, which entered the game in second place, fell into a four-way tie for third.

Nico Carvacho had 16 points and 11 rebounds for Colorado State (16-8, 7-4), which earned its sixth straight home victory. David Roddy added 14 points. Adam Thistlewood had 12 points.

Colorado State scored a season-high 54 second-half points.

Bryce Hamilton had 28 points for the Runnin’ Rebels (11-12, 6-4). Donnie Tillman added 15 points.

Colorado State plays Fresno State on the road on Tuesday. UNLV faces Utah State on the road on Wednesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

