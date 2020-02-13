Listen Live Sports

Stevenson lifts Southern Miss to 68-66 win over FAU

February 13, 2020 10:52 pm
 
1 min read
      

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Sophomore Tyler Stevenson scored 16 points and sank two free throws with 6 seconds left in the game to propel Southern Mississippi to a 68-66 victory over Florida Atlantic on Thursday night.

Stevenson hit 6 of 9 shots from the floor and he made just 2 of 6 foul shots before sinking his game-winners for the Golden Eagles (8-18, 4-9 Conference USA). Ladavius Draine added 16 points and 11 rebounds for his second straight double-double. Leonard Harper-Baker contributed 11 points, seven rebounds and six assists, while Artur Konontsuk finished with 10 points and seven boards.

Southern Miss led 63-55 with 4:41 remaining in the game after a Gabe Watson jumper, but Aleksandar Zecevic hit two buckets in an 8-0 run and Florida Atlantic pulled even at 63 with 2:23 left to play. Stevenson made 1 of 2 free throws and then nailed a jumper with 53 seconds left to give the Golden Eagles a 66-63 lead. Jailyn Ingram hit a jumper to pull the Owls within a point, but made just 1 of 2 foul shots with 31 seconds remaining, leaving the game tied at 66 and setting the stage for Stevenson.

Ingram paced Florida Atlantic (14-12, 6-7) with 21 points and eight rebounds. Ingram made 9 of 17 shots but just 1 of 6 from 3-point range. Zecevic added 12 points on 6-of-10 shooting.

Southern Miss shot 44% from the floor but just 26% from beyond the arc (5 of 19). The Golden Eagles made 15 of 22 free throws. Florida Atlantic shot 42% overall and just 18% from distance (5 of 28). The Owls made 7 of 10 foul shots.

