Stony Brook 54, Maine 46

February 22, 2020 9:16 pm
 
MAINE (7-20)

Fleming 2-6 0-0 5, Ingo 4-13 0-0 9, Prijovic 3-13 0-0 8, Okoh 1-8 0-0 2, Wright-McLeish 2-4 0-0 4, El Darwich 5-13 5-6 18, Antoms 0-1 0-0 0, Iluyomade 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 17-60 5-6 46.

STONY BROOK (18-10)

Otchere 0-0 0-0 0, Foreman 4-12 7-7 16, Latimer 4-12 0-0 10, Stephenson-Moore 1-7 0-1 3, Garcia 3-12 4-5 10, Gueye 5-9 4-5 14, Pierre Philippe 0-1 0-0 0, McKenzie 0-1 0-0 0, Ochefu 0-1 0-0 0, Kadisha 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 17-55 16-20 54.

Halftime_Stony Brook 26-22. 3-Point Goals_Maine 7-27 (El Darwich 3-4, Prijovic 2-7, Fleming 1-3, Ingo 1-7, Wright-McLeish 0-1, Iluyomade 0-2, Okoh 0-3), Stony Brook 4-28 (Latimer 2-9, Stephenson-Moore 1-5, Foreman 1-6, McKenzie 0-1, Ochefu 0-1, Pierre Philippe 0-1, Gueye 0-2, Garcia 0-3). Fouled Out_Okoh. Rebounds_Maine 42 (Ingo, Prijovic 12), Stony Brook 34 (Garcia, Gueye 8). Assists_Maine 12 (Ingo, Okoh 3), Stony Brook 8 (Garcia 3). Total Fouls_Maine 19, Stony Brook 12. A_2,928 (4,160).

