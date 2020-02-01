Stony Brook 74, UMBC 63

UMBC (9-14)

Horvath 2-5 0-0 6, Owens 4-13 2-2 11, Eytle-Rock 3-9 2-3 9, Jackson 4-10 0-1 8, Spasojevic 8-11 1-1 17, Akin 3-3 1-3 7, Kennedy 1-5 0-1 2, Council 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 26-60 6-11 63.

STONY BROOK (15-8)

Foreman 6-18 3-4 18, Olaniyi 7-15 7-7 21, Gueye 3-4 0-0 6, Garcia 5-15 1-2 12, Latimer 1-2 4-6 7, Otchere 1-2 1-3 3, Stephenson-Moore 2-3 0-0 5, McKenzie 0-1 0-0 0, Ochefu 1-2 0-0 2, Pierre Philippe 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-63 16-22 74.

Halftime_Stony Brook 30-25. 3-Point Goals_UMBC 5-26 (Horvath 2-4, Council 1-4, Eytle-Rock 1-6, Owens 1-7, Kennedy 0-2, Jackson 0-3), Stony Brook 6-20 (Foreman 3-7, Latimer 1-2, Stephenson-Moore 1-2, Garcia 1-4, McKenzie 0-1, Olaniyi 0-4). Rebounds_UMBC 35 (Horvath 13), Stony Brook 39 (Gueye 8). Assists_UMBC 10 (Jackson 5), Stony Brook 13 (Foreman 4). Total Fouls_UMBC 17, Stony Brook 14. A_4,009 (4,160).

