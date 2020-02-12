Stony Brook 75, Binghamton 70

STONY BROOK (17-9)

Gueye 2-5 4-6 8, Foreman 4-17 1-2 12, Latimer 1-5 0-0 3, Stephenson-Moore 6-11 3-6 19, Garcia 8-14 8-10 24, Otchere 1-2 1-1 3, Pierre Philippe 2-5 0-0 4, Ochefu 1-3 0-0 2, McKenzie 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-62 17-25 75.

BINGHAMTON (8-16)

Sarr 3-6 0-0 6, Tinsley 5-12 0-1 11, Caldwell 4-8 6-7 17, Mills 2-8 0-2 5, Sessoms 6-18 7-8 22, Petcash 1-4 2-2 5, Hjalmarsson 1-3 0-0 2, Willis 0-2 2-2 2. Totals 22-61 17-22 70.

Halftime_Stony Brook 34-31. 3-Point Goals_Stony Brook 8-25 (Stephenson-Moore 4-9, Foreman 3-9, Latimer 1-5, Garcia 0-1, Pierre Philippe 0-1), Binghamton 9-38 (Caldwell 3-6, Sessoms 3-13, Petcash 1-4, Mills 1-6, Tinsley 1-6, Hjalmarsson 0-1, Sarr 0-2). Rebounds_Stony Brook 41 (Otchere 12), Binghamton 38 (Sarr 9). Assists_Stony Brook 9 (Foreman, Latimer 2), Binghamton 17 (Sessoms 7). Total Fouls_Stony Brook 16, Binghamton 20. A_4,238 (5,142).

