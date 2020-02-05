Listen Live Sports

Stony Brook 77, Mass.-Lowell 70

February 5, 2020 9:27 pm
 
MASS.-LOWELL (9-15)

Blunt 0-2 2-2 2, Lutete 3-11 4-4 10, Mitchell 5-9 4-4 17, Noel 10-19 10-15 31, Gantz 1-6 3-4 5, Withers 1-5 0-0 2, Thomas 1-2 0-0 3, Maziashvili 0-1 0-3 0. Totals 21-55 23-32 70.

STONY BROOK (16-8)

Gueye 0-2 0-0 0, Olaniyi 11-20 8-10 33, Foreman 2-13 6-6 10, Stephenson-Moore 4-6 1-2 10, Garcia 5-12 4-4 14, McKenzie 1-3 2-2 4, Pierre Philippe 1-2 2-2 4, Ochefu 1-1 0-0 2, Otchere 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-60 23-26 77.

Halftime_Stony Brook 34-30. 3-Point Goals_Mass.-Lowell 5-21 (Mitchell 3-6, Thomas 1-2, Noel 1-5, Blunt 0-1, Withers 0-1, Gantz 0-2, Lutete 0-4), Stony Brook 4-17 (Olaniyi 3-4, Stephenson-Moore 1-3, McKenzie 0-1, Garcia 0-2, Foreman 0-7). Fouled Out_Otchere. Rebounds_Mass.-Lowell 35 (Noel 10), Stony Brook 33 (Olaniyi 10). Assists_Mass.-Lowell 10 (Withers 4), Stony Brook 9 (Garcia 3). Total Fouls_Mass.-Lowell 21, Stony Brook 22. A_2,504 (4,160).

