Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Stony Brook looks to sweep Albany

February 28, 2020 6:30 am
 
1 min read
      

Stony Brook (18-11, 9-5) vs. Albany (14-15, 7-7)

SEFCU Arena, Albany, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook goes for the season sweep over Albany after winning the previous matchup in Stony Brook. The teams last met on Jan. 18, when the Seawolves shot 55.1 percent from the field while holding Albany’s shooters to just 37.3 percent en route to an eight-point victory.

STEPPING UP: The dynamic Ahmad Clark is averaging 16.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and four assists to lead the way for the Great Danes. Cameron Healy has paired with Clark and is maintaining an average of 14.5 points and 4.1 rebounds per game. The Seawolves have been led by Andrew Garcia, who is averaging 13.5 points and 6.8 rebounds.

Advertisement

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Clark has accounted for 54 percent of all Albany field goals over the last five games. Clark has 35 field goals and 23 assists in those games.

        Insight by Atlassian: A new Federal News Network survey of federal employees showed how the deep roots of DevSecOps have anchored themselves in the soil of project and program management.

WINLESS WHEN: Albany is 0-8 this year when it scores 60 points or fewer and 14-7 when it scores at least 61.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Great Danes have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Seawolves. Albany has an assist on 28 of 61 field goals (45.9 percent) over its past three contests while Stony Brook has assists on 25 of 55 field goals (45.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Albany has attempted the second-most free throws among all America East teams. The Great Danes have averaged 19.6 free throws per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

        Federal employees need their information quickly and accurately. That's why we're here. Download our newly revamped mobile app for all the latest.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|3 2020 Human Systems Conference
3|3 Citizen Engagement Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Ross arrives in Bulgaria

Today in History

1972: Pioneer 10 spacecraft launched to Jupiter