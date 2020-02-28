Stony Brook looks to sweep Albany

Stony Brook (18-11, 9-5) vs. Albany (14-15, 7-7)

SEFCU Arena, Albany, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook goes for the season sweep over Albany after winning the previous matchup in Stony Brook. The teams last met on Jan. 18, when the Seawolves shot 55.1 percent from the field while holding Albany’s shooters to just 37.3 percent en route to an eight-point victory.

STEPPING UP: The dynamic Ahmad Clark is averaging 16.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and four assists to lead the way for the Great Danes. Cameron Healy has paired with Clark and is maintaining an average of 14.5 points and 4.1 rebounds per game. The Seawolves have been led by Andrew Garcia, who is averaging 13.5 points and 6.8 rebounds.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Clark has accounted for 54 percent of all Albany field goals over the last five games. Clark has 35 field goals and 23 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Albany is 0-8 this year when it scores 60 points or fewer and 14-7 when it scores at least 61.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Great Danes have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Seawolves. Albany has an assist on 28 of 61 field goals (45.9 percent) over its past three contests while Stony Brook has assists on 25 of 55 field goals (45.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Albany has attempted the second-most free throws among all America East teams. The Great Danes have averaged 19.6 free throws per game this season.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

