Struggling Hornets waive forwards Kidd-Gilchrist, Williams

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Hornets waived former No. 2 overall pick Michael Kidd-Gilchrist and 15-year NBA veteran Marvin Williams on Saturday.

The 6-foot-6 Kidd-Gilchrist was selected behind Kentucky teammate Anthony Davis in the 2012 draft, but he found himself out of Charlotte’s rotation this season under coach James Borrego. He has played in only 12 games, averaging four points.

The 26-year-old Kidd-Gilchrist holds career averages of 8.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 25.1 minutes per game during his eight seasons in Charlotte.

However, Kidd-Gilchrist struggled with his shooting despite efforts to improve his form. He shot 47.5% from the field during his career and 28% from 3-point range.

Advertisement

The Hornets finished 7-59 in the 2011-12 season but wound up with the second pick in the lottery. That allowed the New Orleans Pelicans to draft Davis, a perennial All-Star, with the first pick, which proved to be a devastating blow to the development of the Hornets’ franchise.

The 6-foot-8 Williams averaged 7.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 27.1 minutes per game since joining the Hornets in 2014.

Williams was originally drafted No. 2 overall in 2005 by the Atlanta Hawks after playing one season at North Carolina.

His 429 games played ranks sixth in Charlotte, his 681 3-point field goals made ranks third and his 2,293 total rebounds rank eighth on the franchise’s all-time leaderboard.

Williams has played in 41 games this season for the Hornets mostly in a reserve role, averaging 6.7 points per game in 19.7 minutes.

The Hornets are 16-35 this season.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.