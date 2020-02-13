Listen Live Sports

Sule scores 26 to lift Texas St. over UALR 74-66

February 13, 2020 10:49 pm
 
< a min read
      

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Alonzo Sule had a career-high 26 points plus 10 rebounds as Texas State defeated Arkansas-Little Rock 74-66 on Thursday night.

Sule made 12 of 16 shots.

Nijal Pearson had 15 points, six rebounds and six assists for Texas State (16-10, 9-6 Sun Belt Conference). Caleb Asberry added 10 points. Isiah Small had eight rebounds.

Kamani Johnson had 14 points for the Trojans (18-8, 12-3), whose seven-game winning streak ended with the loss. Ruot Monyyong added 12 points. Jovan Stulic had 11 points and five steals.

Markquis Nowell, whose 18 points per game heading into the contest led the Trojans, shot only 20% in the game (1 of 5).

The Bobcats leveled the season series against the Trojans with the win. Arkansas-Little Rock defeated Texas State 72-68 on Jan. 2. Texas State takes on Arkansas State at home on Saturday. Arkansas-Little Rock faces Texas-Arlington on the road on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

