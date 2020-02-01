Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Summit leader South Dakota St. beats Western Illinois, 71-61

February 1, 2020 10:29 pm
 
< a min read
      

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Douglas Wilson had 18 points as Summit League-leading South Dakota State got past Western Illinois 71-61 on Saturday night.

Alex Arians had 14 points and six rebounds for South Dakota State. Noah Freidel added 11 points.

South Dakota State (17-8, 8-2) dominated the first half and led 42-24 at halftime. The Leathernecks’ 24 points in the first half were a season low.

Zion Young had 16 points for the Western Illinois (5-15, 2-8), which saw its losing streak reach five games. Ben Pyle added 15 points and Kobe Webster had 12.

Advertisement

The Jackrabbits improve to 2-0 against the Leathernecks for the season. South Dakota State defeated Western Illinois 91-56 on Jan. 4.

        Insight by Elastic: Federal cybersecurity experts share their experiences with the evolution of CDM in this exclusive executive briefing.

South Dakota State faces Nebraska Omaha at home next Saturday. Western Illinois matches up against Purdue Fort Wayne on the road on Wednesday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Don't miss a beat feds! Download the newly revamped Federal News Network app for all the latest in federal news.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|3 Federal Procurement - Boot Camp
2|4 ICIT 2020 Fall Briefing: The Next...
2|5 Washington D.C./Tysons, VA - Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First-generation American Capt. Zeinalpour finds home in Army

Today in History

1861: Six southern states form the Confederacy